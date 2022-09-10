Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Går ej att installera win 11?!

Går ej att installera win 11?!

köpte en dator i delar för 9-10 mån sen. Ska ha datorn till mitt arkadbygge. Satte ihop grejerna igår utan problem. Tänkte installera win 11 men det gick ej?!! får bara upp ett meddelande vid installation som säger att datorn ej uppfyller hårdvaru kraven? En i5:a med 16gb ram som är 10 mån gammalt ska alltså inte kunna köra win 11?

https://www.microsoft.com/sv-se/windows/windows-11-specificat...

Uppfyller bygget allt på listan?

Kan vara så att TPM inte är aktiverat i BIOS...

https://support.microsoft.com/sv-se/windows/aktivera-tpm-2-0-p%C3%A5-datorn-1fd5a332-360d-4f46-a1e7-ae6b0c90645c

TPM måste finnas på moderkortet och behöves aktiveras i bios.
Jag har för mig att som i5 är det 7600k som är den sista som är stöd för TPM.

Det finns sätt att lura den att TPM finns och gör så att W11 går att installera.
Bara att googla på "passby TPM W11" typ!
Lycka till

Uppdatering:

Intel Core i5-9600K är den äldsta modellen som har TPM.

Min 8700k exempelvis har ej detta.

Skrivet av fiskebulle:

https://www.microsoft.com/sv-se/windows/windows-11-specificat...

Uppfyller bygget allt på listan?

Allt verkar var uppfyllt med råge på den listan?! knepigt...

Skrivet av Bagan:

TPM måste finnas på moderkortet och behöves aktiveras i bios.
Jag har för mig att som i5 är det 7600k som är den sista som är stöd för TPM.

Det finns sätt att lura den att TPM finns och gör så att W11 går att installera.
Bara att googla på "passby TPM W11" typ!
Lycka till

Uppdatering:

Intel Core i5-9600K är den äldsta modellen som har TPM.

Min 8700k exempelvis har ej detta.

Processorn är en i5 10400F

Det jag tycker verkar knepigt är att om man aktiverar TPM i bios så finns det en risk att BitLocker aktiveras och låser hårddisken... Tuffar på med win10 tills en SweClockare övertygar mig att det är säkert

