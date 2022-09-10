Phanteks Evolv mITX, i7 8700K, Corsair DDR4 3200mhz 16GB, M.2 Samsung 970 EVO 500GB, Samsung EVO 860 SSD, OCZ ARC 100 SSD, WD Black 1TB, Gigabyte Aorus Pro WiFi Z390 mIXT. Audient ID14, Dynaudio LYD48. Asus ROG Swift PG348Q. Asus ZenBook UX32LN, Lenovo ThinkPad T480
Går ej att installera win 11?!
fiskebulle
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Brajg
Medlem ♥
●
My sole companion is my weapon. I must care for it better than any hunter has ever cared for his beast. I must master it more than any warlock has ever mastered his demon. Without me, it is useless. Without it, I am nothing.
I am the Warrior. Death is my business. Be it yours...or mine.