RTX 3070 Founders Edition
Bought on 10.02.2021- Germany
*Faktura is included
Used in an ITX computer when working remote. Runs extremely well, has been undervolted all the time. No mining or other funny business .
Start price: SEK 4000 or highest bid.
*Anything below will not be considered.
Accept only Swish.
Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section
As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.
