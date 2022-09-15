Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

RTX 3070 Founders Edition

Bought on 10.02.2021- Germany
*Faktura is included

Used in an ITX computer when working remote. Runs extremely well, has been undervolted all the time. No mining or other funny business .

Start price: SEK 4000 or highest bid.
*Anything below will not be considered.

Accept only Swish.
Shipping costs are covered by the buyer.
* no exchanges please
* check feedback section

As always, I reserve the right to sell to whom I want, when I want ... if I want no matter the bid.

