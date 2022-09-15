Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

Språkinställningar i Windows 11

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Språkinställningar i Windows 11

Köpte en ASUS från Komplett, där det mesta är på norska. Jag har gått igenom alla språkinställningar, suttit i telefon med en indier på ASUS, likaledes med tre telefonsvarare på Komplett, för att ställa om menyer och dialogrutor, mm, till svenska. Den förste jag hade på tråden hjälpte mig att hitta språkinställningarna i Word och i Excel, så den delen är klar, men allt annat är fortfarande på norska, vilket saktar ner mig en smula. Det har sagts mig att pro-versionen av W11 ger bättre möjligheter att justera språket, men innan jag ger mig till att investera i den, vill jag be om råd från er som kan sånt här. Jag är inte jättepigg på att resetta datorn till fabriksinställningar på vinst och förlust.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ger Asus support för operativsystemsrelaterade frågor? Snällt.

Har du provat att installera språkpaket från MS?
https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/lokaliserat-gr%C3%A4n...

Hade jag varit du, så hade jag bara tankat ned Media Creation Tool och blåst om datorn med önskat språk.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

På min dator med Windows 11 ändrar jag språk.
Nedre högra hörnet. [SWE]

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

""Åpne Windows store" Visst, vi testar...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Zirgo:

På min dator med Windows 11 ändrar jag språk.
Nedre högra hörnet. [SWE]

<Uppladdad bildlänk>

Gå till inlägget

Japp, så står det hos mig också. Det är egentligen tangentbordet.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Dreijer:

Ger Asus support för operativsystemsrelaterade frågor? Snällt.

Har du provat att installera språkpaket från MS?
https://apps.microsoft.com/store/detail/lokaliserat-gr%C3%A4n...

Hade jag varit du, så hade jag bara tankat ned Media Creation Tool och blåst om datorn med önskat språk.

Gå till inlägget

"Lokaliserat språkpaket" är svenska, och har samma inställningar som redan ligger i datorn. Jag startar om datorn när jkag har laddat ner en säkerhetskopia från Nortons moln, vilket tar en stund. Egentligen undrar jag mest om det är någon idé att investera i Windows 11 Pro...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Lenhi:

Japp, så står det hos mig också. Det är egentligen tangentbordet.

Gå till inlägget

Mysko.

Har du provat detta.

https://support.microsoft.com/sv-se/windows/hantera-inst%C3%A...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Installera om windows med deras creation tool så slipper du eventuell bloatware från Asus på samma gång.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Settings - Time & Language - Language & Region - Windows Display Language - Add Language

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara