Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

AMD / MSI Radeon 6800XT referensmodell

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

AMD / MSI Radeon 6800XT referensmodell

Grymt snabbt grafikkort som går tyst och fint. Köptes nytt av mig vid release och har använts sparsamt då jag sällan hinner med att spela.

Bud från 5000kr.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara