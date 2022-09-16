Golang med ent. rest api

Hej Jag har skapat ett enkelt rest api med golang och mux.Jag vill nu koppla det med Sqlite och använda ent. Jag har försökt följa denna hemsidan men blir bara mer förvirrad.https://entgo.io/docs/crud#create-an-entity.Jag förstår klienten och hur det ska vara i func main men att lägga till i databasen känns förvirrande dem har använt detta som skall då spara en användare.

a8m, err := client.User. // UserClient.

Create(). // User create builder.

SetName("a8m"). // Set field value.

SetNillableAge(age). // Avoid nil checks.

AddGroups(g1, g2). // Add many edges.

SetSpouse(nati). // Set unique edge.

Save(ctx) // Create and return.

/*

// A struct for the domain structure,id is an int not UUID just to see if the rest api works.

// Have to look at time implementation but will do that after the database has been set up

type domain struct {

ID int `json:"id"`

Name string `json:"Name"`

Owner string `json:"owner"`

IPs string `json:"IPs"`

}

// An array of dummy domains to have data in insomnia before connecting to a database

var domains = []domain{

{ID: 1, Name: "example.com", Owner: "example", IPs: "192.168.1.1"},

{ID: 2, Name: "hello.com", Owner: "hello", IPs: "192.145.1.2"},

{ID: 3, Name: "bye.com", Owner: "bye", IPs: "192.199.1.3"},

}

// A function that returns the list of all domains and a http status ok

func returnAllDomains(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {

w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)

json.NewEncoder(w).Encode(domains)

}

// This function returns a domain by its id,first it return the route variable for the request

func returnDomainbyId(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {

vars := mux.Vars(r)

//Converts domain id into a string

domainId, err := strconv.Atoi(vars["id"])

if err != nil {

fmt.Println("unable to convert to string")

}

//Iterates over each of the domains in our range of domains

for _, domain := range domains {

//if the domains specific id is equal to the car id givin by the user

//it gets returned as a json object

if domain.ID == domainId {

w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)

json.NewEncoder(w).Encode(domain)

}

}

}

// function that updates a domain by searching for its id

func updateDomainbyId(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {

vars := mux.Vars(r)

domainId, err := strconv.Atoi(vars["id"])

if err != nil {

fmt.Println("unable to convert to string")

}

//creates a new variable

var updatedDomain domain

//decodes the request body and the updated domain gets those values from insomnia.

json.NewDecoder(r.Body).Decode(&updatedDomain)

//loops through the array of domains

//if the id matches then the updated domain gets added to the end of the list of domains,

for k, d := range domains {

if d.ID == domainId {

domains = append(domains[:k], domains[k+1:]...)

domains = append(domains, updatedDomain)

}

}

//encodes the json information from insomnia into the list of domains

json.NewEncoder(w).Encode(domains)

w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)

}

// this function creates a new domain and adds it to the array of domains

func createDomain(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {

var newDomain domain

//decodes the information from the request body and reads the json format

//sets the value of new car equal to the request body

json.NewDecoder(r.Body).Decode(&newDomain)

//adds the newDomain to the slice of domains

domains = append(domains, newDomain)

w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)

//Sends back the list of domains

json.NewEncoder(w).Encode(domains)

}

// A function that makes it possible to delete a domain by its id

func deleteDomainByID(w http.ResponseWriter, r *http.Request) {

vars := mux.Vars(r)

domainId, err := strconv.Atoi(vars["id"])

if err != nil {

fmt.Println("unable to convert to string")

}

//Iterates over the list of domains and removes the selected domain.

for k, d := range domains {

if d.ID == domainId {

//Sets the domain array and sets it equal to the append function of domains

//up to the key we are currently on then it will append everything plus one after that removing anything inbetween

domains = append(domains[:k], domains[k+1:]...)

}

}

w.WriteHeader(http.StatusOK)

// sends back a new encoded list of domains

json.NewEncoder(w).Encode(domains)

}

func main() {

client, err := ent.Open("sqlite3", "file:ent?mode=memory&cache=shared&_fk=1")

if err != nil {

log.Fatal(err)

}

defer client.Close()

router := mux.NewRouter().StrictSlash(true)

router.HandleFunc("/domains", returnAllDomains).Methods("GET")

router.HandleFunc("/domains/{id}", returnDomainbyId).Methods("GET")

router.HandleFunc("/domains/{id}", updateDomainbyId).Methods("PUT")

router.HandleFunc("/domains", createDomain).Methods("POST")

router.HandleFunc("/domains/{id}", deleteDomainByID).Methods("DELETE")

log.Fatal(http.ListenAndServe(":8080", router))

}

*/