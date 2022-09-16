Chassi, MB, CPU och AIO

Heztio
There are 10 types of people in the world:
Those who understand binary, and those who don't.
Hej, dags för garderobsrensing efter nytt bygge.
Chassi: Fractal meshify C med glaspanel
MB och CPU: ASUS Prime Z270-A & Intel i5 7600K
AIO: Fractal Celsius S24.
Allt fungerar felfritt och är utan skador.
Dock finns skönhetsfel på det magnetiska filtret som sitter på toppen av chassiet.
2000 för allt, eller bud.
