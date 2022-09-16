Chassi, MB, CPU och AIO

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Hej, dags för garderobsrensing efter nytt bygge.

Chassi: Fractal meshify C med glaspanel
MB och CPU: ASUS Prime Z270-A & Intel i5 7600K
AIO: Fractal Celsius S24.

Allt fungerar felfritt och är utan skador.

Dock finns skönhetsfel på det magnetiska filtret som sitter på toppen av chassiet.

2000 för allt, eller bud.

