Problem med Windows efter uppdatering

Skrivet av weenan: Testa:

sfc/scannow

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Gå till inlägget

Körde det och output:

PS C:\Users\lasse> sfc /scannow

Beginning system scan. This process will take some time.

Beginning verification phase of system scan.

Verification 100% complete.

Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.

For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at

windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline

repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag.

PS C:\Users\lasse> DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool

Version: 10.0.22000.653

Image Version: 10.0.22000.978

[==========================100.0%==========================] The restore operation completed successfully.

Men men..... gjorde ingen skillnad...