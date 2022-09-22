- Plats
Adrenalin 22.9.1 Optional
Info och nedladdning här.
Highlights
Support for:
Support for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II Open Beta.
Fixed Issues
Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.
Known Issues
Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.
Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.
Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration in browsers on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Important Notes
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.
AMD is working with the game developers of Call of Duty®: Warzone™ to resolve an issue where users may be experiencing stuttering on the Caldera map.