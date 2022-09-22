Adrenalin 22.9.1 Optional

Info och nedladdning här.

Highlights

Fixed Issues

Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.

Known Issues

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.