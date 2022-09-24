Forum Mjukvara Kryptovalutor Tråd

Texasbaserade krypto-datacenter-företaget Compute North ansöker om konkurs. Påverkar 280 MW & ca 40 000 riggar

Texasbaserade krypto-datacenter-företaget Compute North ansöker om konkurs. Påverkar 280 MW & ca 40 000 riggar

Källa: https://twitter.com/DavidPan_1/status/1573099736177201154

Skrivet av David Pan:

Guys, we are here 🥲 AFAIK, this is the first major Bitcoin mining firm bankruptcy. Another important question is how this is going to affect its 280 MW mining farm that hosts ~ 40,000 rigs for Marathon in TX.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-22/crypto-mining-data-center-firm-compute-north-files-bankruptcy

Citat:

  • Company listed as much as $500 million of debt in petition

  • Compute North provides data center services for crypto miners

Compute North Holdings Inc., which provides data center services for cryptocurrency miners and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Thursday.

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Compute North blamed its financial woes on the troubled market for digital assets, the increasing cost of electricity and the time lag between spending to build data centers and getting revenue from those facilities. The decision to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy now was forced on the company mainly by the actions of its primary lender, Generate Lending LLC, an affiliate of Generate Capital, according to a court declaration filed by Compute North’s chief financial officer and treasurer, Harold Coulby.

Citat:

Compute North started in 2017 as a crypto mining operation, branching out into co-location services that provided low-cost power for data centers, according to the company’s website. In April, the company broke ground on a 300 megawatt co-location facility in Granbury, Texas.

Mining companies have faced renewed stress from low Bitcoin prices and soaring energy costs. A closely watched gauge of mining revenue dropped to a two-year low earlier this month. Compute North faced delays in energizing mining machines for its client Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. in Texas due to local regulations in the state.

Marathon has about 40,000 mining machines installed in the company’s West Texas facility, which has a roughly 280 megawatt capacity. Compute North also operates data centers in North Dakota and Nebraska, according to its website.

The case is Compute North Holdings Inc., 22-90272, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas.

Är det någon som vet om de använder grafikkort eller dedikerade kryptohårdvara det vill säga ASICS? Kan det här innebära att det kan komma ut ännu mer grafikkort på andrahandsmarknaden i USA?

Tror ni att det här är en enskild händelse eller är det här en del av en trend som innebär att fler kryptogrävarfirmor kommer bli tvungna att omstrukturera sin verksamhet till följd av den allmänna ekonomiska nedgången, Etherums omställning till Proof-of-Stake och växlande energi- och krypto-priser?

Skrivet av Goedendag:

Är det någon som vet om de använder grafikkort eller dedikerade kryptohårdvara det vill säga ASICS? Kan det här innebära att det kan komma ut ännu mer grafikkort på andrahandsmarknaden i USA?

Tror ni att det här är en enskild händelse eller är det här en del av en trend som innebär att fler kryptogrävarfirmor kommer bli tvungna att omstrukturera sin verksamhet till följd av den allmänna ekonomiska nedgången, Etherums omställning till Proof-of-Stake och växlande energi- och krypto-priser?

Om det är Bitcoin de har minat är det utan tvekan ASICs det handlar om. Man har inte kört GPU-mining på bitcoin-nätverket sedan typ 10 år tillbaka. Man tjänar långt mycket mindre som Bitcoin-miner i dagsläget jämfört med ett år sedan då hashraten är på all time high trots att Bitcoin har tappat ned från 69k USD till ca 20k USD. Speciellt om man inte har lyckats få ett bra elavtal

Marathon använder ASIC-miners från Bitmain vad jag kan hitta.

Rent ekonomiskt tror jag fler företag kommer gå samma öde.
Men det beror mest på att de har lånat massor för att komma igång och räntorna går uppåt nu.
Sen har värdet på kryptot de minar troligen sjunkit med.

Skrivet av Goedendag:

Är det någon som vet om de använder grafikkort eller dedikerade kryptohårdvara det vill säga ASICS? Kan det här innebära att det kan komma ut ännu mer grafikkort på andrahandsmarknaden i USA?

Företaget du länkar till som gått i konkurs är ett datacenter.
De hostar andra företag som håller på med kryptovalutor, dvs alla enheter i deras utrymmen ägs av andra företag (och dem har inte gått i konkurs enligt texten).
Så varken grafikkort eller asic enheter kommer tvångsförsäljas.

