Lenovo IdeaCenter G5, duglig för WoW? 11400F + GTX1650S + 8GB

Medlem

Lenovo IdeaCenter G5, duglig för WoW? 11400F + GTX1650S + 8GB

Hejsan alla genier,

Här kommer en förfrågan från en ej insatt.

Nu när mörkret tar över är det tid för återkomst till WoW. Är därför i behov av en gamingdator till ett hyfsat lågt pris.

Har hittat denna via Elgiganten Outlet:Lenovo G5

Kommer den klara av att lira just WoW på hyfsat hög prestanda? Känns som ett bra klipp.

Tack på förhand!

Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Kanonbra pris på en OEM-maskin.
WoW lirar väl på en för dagens maskiner "en potatis" med tanke på åldern på spelet?

Jag förtydligade även din rubrik. Vi kräver att trådrubrikerna beskriver innehållet i tråden på bästa möjliga sätt. Att bara droppa ett produktnamn är inte tillräckligt.
/Mod

Medlem

Ja det kommer funka fint men kan få det jobbigt i större raids.
Mer RAM hade varit bra oxå. 8 gig idag är i underkant.
Det är säkert oxå bara en sticka vilket man vill undvika. Man vill ha 2 stickor för dual channel. 16gig

Medlem

175fps i 1080p men i 1440p så är det nere på 40fps om man skall tro deras egna siffror. Beror lite på vilken skärm du har men i 1080p så lär det funka fofinontot.

Medlem
Du menar 1,5 år eller vad det är sen shadowlands släpptes?
Eller dragonflight som inte släppts än?

Väldigt gammalt spel.

Medlem
WoW är ju inte samma spel som för 15 år sen såvida man inte kör classic (och rent teknist inte där heller). Mycket mycket mer combat-data och massa grafiklull pålagt på en ineffektiv gammal motor. Med det sagt, inte galet höga krav. Liknande populära e-sport spel.

@Mjölkkossan 8GB RAM i single channel mode kommer kännas. Halv minnesbandbredd och bara jätteliten mängd allmänt. Men det går rimligtvis att öppna upp och stoppa in egna stickor, om du har budget och viljan att göra det.

Grafikkortet är OK för WoW, speciellt i 1080p. Spelet stödjer också AMD FSR uppskalning vilket fungerar skapligt om man inte är tjinkig.

Antingen kan man köpa en sticka och hoppas datorn klarar av att anpassa sig att köra den existerande stickan med denna.
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/307392-Kingston-Fury-Bea...

Eller köpa två helt nya stickor som är validerade att fungera tillsammans.
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/236943-Corsair-Vengeance...

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Okej, först av allt tack för alla era svar!
Tänker svara ovanstående skribent.

Det verkar alltså som om att det krävs mer RAM-minne om jag förstått rätt. Då kommer jag nog hellre leta vidare efter liknande erbjudande fast för en mer kompatibel dator.

Men nästa fråga gäller då att 1650 är ett OK grafikkort. Vilket grafikkort skall jag leta efter om jag vill ha minst ett bra grafikkort och inte enbart OK?

