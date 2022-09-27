NVIDIA GeForce 517.48

Game Ready for Overwatch 2

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Overwatch 2. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including the addition of NVIDIA DLSS technology to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Fixed Issues in Version 517.48 WHQL

- [Advanced Optimus] Brightness setting is not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks in dedicated GPU mode

- [Windows 10][Advanced Optimus]: On certain notebook configurations, “NVIDIA GPU only” option does not persist on system reboot

- [Adobe Illustrator] Using Reduce Noise with Ray Tracing appears pixelated [3709309]  [Windows 11] Chaos Vantage fails to start when NVLink is enabled

- [Adobe Photoshop] Resolves random crashes in DirectML.dll

- [Fusion 360] Addresses performance issues when using variable refresh rate monitors

- On rare occasions, video playback in browser may result in bugcheck code: 0x116

- [Jurassic World Evolution 2] Game may display shadow flickering

- Native resolution is not available on the Samsung U28R55/ ASUS VG249Q1A monitors

- [Windows 11] Some UWP apps may display lag when G-SYNC is set to "Enable G-SYNC for windowed and full screen mode" and "Vertical sync" is changed from the default value

- Resolves incorrect wording for NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings -> Shader Cache Size in German language

- External displays connected to certain Razer notebooks via USB-C/Thunderbolt docks/dongles are not detected

- [Reallusion Hub] App will crash when launched on PC using a CPU with 32+ logical processors

- [DirectX 12] Microsoft Flight Simulator may display texture corruption after extended gameplay

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/517.48/517.48-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/517.48/517.48-win11-wi...

Open Issues in Version 517.48 WHQL

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot.

- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition. [3702953]  [Forza Horizon 5] Rainbow like artifacts in game after driver update.

- [Marvel Spider-Man Remastered] Cutscene edges may appear blurry when DLSS is enabled on an ultra-wide monitor

- Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications