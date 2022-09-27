Forum Datorkomponenter Tangentbord, möss och övrig kringutrustning Tråd

Köpråd: Trådlös kontroller för NES/SNES/N64-emulatorer för Windows

Jag har en SN30 Pro från 8bitdo (ett par år gammal). Man behöver läsa manualen fram och baklänges för att komma ihåg hur man ska koppla in den annars funkar den väl. Dessvärre är knapparna lite av en showstopper, de är alldeles för "klickiga" (högljudda). Har en något äldre, SFC30 också får 8BitDo som fungerar mycket bättre (ser mer ut som en SNES kontroll) men den har ju inga analoga kontroller.
Frågan är, kan nån rekommendera en trådlös kontroller som funkar bra för Windows för NES/SNES/N64 och andra emulatorer?
Nyare 8Bitdo kontroller har större greppfunktion men frågan är om knapparna låter lika mycket fortfarande..?

