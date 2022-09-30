Fifa 23 samt Ultimate Team voucher (ps5)

Vill sälja Fifa 23 samt medföljande game voucher för 450 kr. Detta är för Playstation 5.
Detta är online koder som måste lämnas in genom PS store.
Läs hela annonsen här
300kr
350
400
Fractal Design Define C - ASUS GTX 1070 DUAL OC 8GB - Gigabyte AX370 Gaming k3 - Ryzen 7 2700X, Crucial Ballistix Tactical DDR4 3000MHz 2x8GB - Samsung 960 Evo M.2 250 GB - Corsair RM750x
450
Just to clear it up, as @adis99 wrote to me in PM. I wanted the code for my nephew who is using a PS4.
Have discussed with @Looolmastah and we decided not to try the code. The voucher HAS NOT been shared with me.
Good luck with the sale.
Annonsen är avslutad
Prylar säljes,
köpes,
bytes
och skänkes
Populärast på prisjakt
Bärbara datorer
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.