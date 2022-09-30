Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Fifa 23 samt Ultimate Team voucher (ps5)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Fifa 23 samt Ultimate Team voucher (ps5)

Vill sälja Fifa 23 samt medföljande game voucher för 450 kr. Detta är för Playstation 5.
Detta är online koder som måste lämnas in genom PS store.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

300kr

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

350

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

400

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

450

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Just to clear it up, as @adis99 wrote to me in PM. I wanted the code for my nephew who is using a PS4.

Have discussed with @Looolmastah and we decided not to try the code. The voucher HAS NOT been shared with me.

Good luck with the sale.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Annonsen är avslutad

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara