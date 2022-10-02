Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Gamla walkie talkies som inte kopplar med varandra längre. Tips?

Topcom Twintalker 3000.

Inte använt dem på ett decennium. Fungerade bra då. Nu kopplar de inte alls ihop, på någon kanal. Söker jag på respektive så är det = nepp.

Hittade en tråd som beskrev ungefärligt samma problem och den människa löste det med följande:

"Jag har lyckats få hjälp med mitt problem, så om någon vill veta, följ dessa punkter;

1 Tryck Talk, On/of och Meny samtidigt
2 Displayen visar 1 följt av ett andra nummer
3 Detta nummer måste vara 0. Tryck annars pil upp eller pil ner för att ändra
4 Tryck Meny för att bekräfta

5 Gör samma sak med kanal 2 och 3

6 När kanal 4 visas, måste det andra numret var 1
7 Tryck och håll in Kontrollknappen i 3 sek.

Därefter fungerade mina apparater.
Detta kan tydligen hända om du har två apparater med olika antal kanaler, och du råkat trycka på kombinationer som gör att de inte längre kan kommunicera. "

( https://www.byggahus.se/forum/threads/topcom-twintalker-3000.... )

Kör jag med detta så stänger de bara av sig då jag trycker på power. Kör jag med att bläddra i menyerna och ställer in olika lägen själv på olika kanaler så fungerar det inte.

Otroligt irriterande och som den träskalle jag är så är jag numer besatt av att få dem att fungera igen.

Kanske detta funkar.

https://usermanual.wiki/Topcom/TopcomTwintalker3000UsersManua...

To change channels:
1. Press the MENU button ( ) once, the current channel number flashes on
the LCD Screen.
2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to change the channel.
3. Press the MENU button ( ) to confirm the channel selection and go to
CTCSS SUB-CHANNEL SELECTION mode, or press the TALK button to
select the desired channel and return to NORMAL mode.
5.2. CTCSS (Continuous Tone Coded Squelch System)
The 2 digit CTCSS code corresponds to a specific tone frequency the radio
emits. Two users, with the same channel and CTCSS set can hear one
another.They will not be able to hear anyone else on the channel unless the
other radios have the same exact CTCSS code enabled.
The Twintalker 3000 has 38 CTCSS codes available.
1. Press the MENU button ( ) twice, the CTCSS code will flash
2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to move to another code.
3. Press the TALK button to confirm your selection and return to the NORMAL
mode.
4. To confirm and shift to the next option, press the MENU button
.
Note: Any PMR set on the same channel can receive and listen to the
conversation, also when the other use a CTCSS code.
5.3. Monitor
You can use the MONITOR feature to check for weaker signals in the current
channel.
• Press the MONITOR button (

) for normal monitoring.

• Press and hold the MONITOR button (
monitoring.

) until it “beeps” for continuous

