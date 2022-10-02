Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-14 140mm Vit | Noctua NH-D14 | Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4 3200MHz CL16 | EVGA Supernova G3 750W Modulärt | ASUS DRW-24D5MT DVD±RW 24x SATA Internal Black Bulk | Fractal Design Define R5 Black Pearl | MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Sea Hawk X HDMI 3xDP 11GB | Samsung 850 EVO Series Basic SATA III 2,5" SSD - 1000GB | Samsung 960 EVO M.2 SSD - 500GB | ASUS PRIME Z370-P | Intel Core i7 8700K | Xiaomi Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34" | Windows 10 Home Svensk.
Gamla walkie talkies som inte kopplar med varandra längre. Tips?
Kotan
Medlem ♥
- Plats
- -
- Registrerad
- Sep 2002
●
Kanske detta funkar.
https://usermanual.wiki/Topcom/TopcomTwintalker3000UsersManua...
To change channels:
1. Press the MENU button ( ) once, the current channel number flashes on
the LCD Screen.
2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to change the channel.
3. Press the MENU button ( ) to confirm the channel selection and go to
CTCSS SUB-CHANNEL SELECTION mode, or press the TALK button to
select the desired channel and return to NORMAL mode.
5.2. CTCSS (Continuous Tone Coded Squelch System)
The 2 digit CTCSS code corresponds to a specific tone frequency the radio
emits. Two users, with the same channel and CTCSS set can hear one
another.They will not be able to hear anyone else on the channel unless the
other radios have the same exact CTCSS code enabled.
The Twintalker 3000 has 38 CTCSS codes available.
1. Press the MENU button ( ) twice, the CTCSS code will flash
2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to move to another code.
3. Press the TALK button to confirm your selection and return to the NORMAL
mode.
4. To confirm and shift to the next option, press the MENU button
.
Note: Any PMR set on the same channel can receive and listen to the
conversation, also when the other use a CTCSS code.
5.3. Monitor
You can use the MONITOR feature to check for weaker signals in the current
channel.
• Press the MONITOR button (
) for normal monitoring.
• Press and hold the MONITOR button (
monitoring.
) until it “beeps” for continuous
Snälla, kan SweC sluta låtsas vara en Youtube-kanal och återgå till en riktig hårdvaru- sida/forum där man får ordentlig information i text.
