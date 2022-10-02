Gamla walkie talkies som inte kopplar med varandra längre. Tips?

Kanske detta funkar.

https://usermanual.wiki/Topcom/TopcomTwintalker3000UsersManua...

To change channels:

1. Press the MENU button ( ) once, the current channel number flashes on

the LCD Screen.

2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to change the channel.

3. Press the MENU button ( ) to confirm the channel selection and go to

CTCSS SUB-CHANNEL SELECTION mode, or press the TALK button to

select the desired channel and return to NORMAL mode.

5.2. CTCSS (Continuous Tone Coded Squelch System)

The 2 digit CTCSS code corresponds to a specific tone frequency the radio

emits. Two users, with the same channel and CTCSS set can hear one

another.They will not be able to hear anyone else on the channel unless the

other radios have the same exact CTCSS code enabled.

The Twintalker 3000 has 38 CTCSS codes available.

1. Press the MENU button ( ) twice, the CTCSS code will flash

2. Press the UP ( ) or DOWN button ( ) to move to another code.

3. Press the TALK button to confirm your selection and return to the NORMAL

mode.

4. To confirm and shift to the next option, press the MENU button

.

Note: Any PMR set on the same channel can receive and listen to the

conversation, also when the other use a CTCSS code.

5.3. Monitor

You can use the MONITOR feature to check for weaker signals in the current

channel.

• Press the MONITOR button (

) for normal monitoring.

• Press and hold the MONITOR button (

monitoring.

) until it “beeps” for continuous