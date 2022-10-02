Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Ljud Tråd

kan tv påverka hemmabio ljud ?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

kan tv påverka hemmabio ljud ?

hejsan har en konstig fråga men kan ens tv påverka hur ljudet från hemmabion är om det är anslutet via arc ? tycker att jag får bättre ljud från hemmabion när jag ansluter min dator till den med aux.
kan vara jag som bara blivit knäpp men känns som basen speciellt blir mycket bättre och ljudet i säg mycket klarare och högre.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ja. Allt ljud förändras över olika anslutningar. Lita på dina öron.
Vet inte vad ARC är men aux från datorn använder du ditt ljudkorts DA-omvandlare.
Det som sitter i din dator alltså.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

ARC är ju digitalt hela vägen, lämnar behandling av signalen till din hemmabio. Förutsatt att allt är korrekt inställt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av ch1llone:

Ja. Allt ljud förändras över olika anslutningar. Lita på dina öron.
Vet inte vad ARC är men aux från datorn använder du ditt ljudkorts DA-omvandlare.
Det som sitter i din dator alltså.

Gå till inlägget

ARC - Audio return channel
TS menar alltså då hdmi med ARC funktion.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Så om jag spelar spotify via min ps4 pro som är kopplad till tvn med hdmi.
Och hemmabion som är kopplad till tvn via hdmi arc då används min tvs ljudkort ?
Så detta hade varit smartare kanske att koppla hemmabion till ps4 pro med en optisk ljudkabel ?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Ca1P3:

Så om jag spelar spotify via min ps4 pro som är kopplad till tvn med hdmi.
Och hemmabion som är kopplad till tvn via hdmi arc då används min tvs ljudkort ?
Så detta hade varit smartare kanske att koppla hemmabion till ps4 pro med en optisk ljudkabel ?

Gå till inlägget

det borde vara digital signal i båda fallen så länge inte TV:n eller Receivern hittar på något... och optisk har sämre bandbredd och stödjer färre ljudformat... (även om nu vanlig ARC nog inte stödjer så mycket mer än optisk - om det inte är eARC)

Förslag till alternativ: beroende vad du har för hemmabio receiver så kanske du kan koppla PS4 pro mfl till hemmabion istället och låta den gå till TV:n? Du måste ju inte använda ARC-funktionaliteten bara för att den finns

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Ca1P3:

Så om jag spelar spotify via min ps4 pro som är kopplad till tvn med hdmi.
Och hemmabion som är kopplad till tvn via hdmi arc då används min tvs ljudkort ?
Så detta hade varit smartare kanske att koppla hemmabion till ps4 pro med en optisk ljudkabel ?

Gå till inlägget

Nej. Om du ställt in TVn rätt skickas ljudet vidare till din hemmabio utan att TVn påverkar signalen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara