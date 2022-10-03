Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Forum Datorkomponenter Chassin och nätaggregat Tråd

460w på 450w 12-pin kabel?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

460w på 450w 12-pin kabel?

Har en 3090 Ti som enligt HWMonitor peakar runt 460w under full belastning, men 12-pins kabeln ska bara klara 450w. Är detta något som jag behöver oroa mig över?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Hedersmedlem

Nej, skillnaden i värmeutveckling i kabeln är vääldigt liten. Kortet lär dessutom dra en del av strömmen från PCIe-porten (som kan ge upp till 75 W), så även om det drar 460 W totalt så är det tveksamt att det drar 450+ från 12-pin.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Festpilot 2020, Antiallo
Skrivet av Alexraptor:

Har en 3090 Ti som enligt HWMonitor peakar runt 460w under full belastning, men 12-pins kabeln ska bara klara 450w. Är detta något som jag behöver oroa mig över?

Gå till inlägget

Nej, du kan även dra 75 W från PCIE-kontakten. Det är även den nivå som är "garanterad" att funka. Jag har dragit 110W ur endast PCIE-porten när jag överklockade, det är kanske inget man ska räkna med men det finns en hel del överkapacitet på de flesta grejerna om de är specade till en viss nivå.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Skönt att veta, tack ska ni ha!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara