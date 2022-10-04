Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

NYA G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB RAM-minnem

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

NYA G.Skill Ripjaws V 32GB RAM-minnem

Hejsan! Har ett par Nya G.Skill Ripjaws V Black DDR4 3200MHz 2x16GB Latens : CL14-14-14-34 1.35v

Oöppnade i förpackning, billigast på prisjakt just nu 3000:-

Tänker bud från 1000:- är rimligt! Kan skickas och betalning gärna via Swish

Allt gott!
Daniel

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara