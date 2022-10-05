Adrenalin 22.10.1 Optional

Ny drivare igen, mer info här.

Highlights

Fixed Issues

App crash may be experienced in Street Fighter™ 6 Beta.

GPU for image processing option may not be available using Adobe® Lightroom® on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Known Issues

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]