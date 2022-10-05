Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Adrenalin 22.10.1 Optional

Ny drivare igen, mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Overwatch® 2

Fixed Issues

  • GPU for image processing option may not be available using Adobe® Lightroom® on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • App crash may be experienced in Street Fighter™ 6 Beta.

Known Issues

  • Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.

  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

  • Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

  • Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

  • When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

  • Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.2]

Important Notes

  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

  • OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.

