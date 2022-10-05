Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Panasonic TH-42PV500E plasma.

Har en sådan som bildskärm till min Dell T3500 med ett gammalt Nvidia Quadro Fx 3500 256mb. Bilden blir faktiskt riktigt bra men har noterat att Tv'n blir ganska varm. Vet inte om de ska sitta någon fläkt i? Eller om man kan sätta i någon fläkt?

Vet inte riktigt vart fläkten sitter https://www.manualslib.com/manual/1576082/Panasonic-Th-42pv50...

@laxpudding

Bildexpert 📺

Det är en plasma. Det är gammal och ineffektiv teknik som blir varm och i dessa tider märks extra mycket på elräkningen. Det märktes på folks elräkningar redan på 00-talet. Skulle se upp med dem idag.

Panasonic brukar för övrig ha fläktar i sina plasma. Vanligaste klagomålet på dem för sin tid. LG och Samsung hade inte fläktar i samma utsträckning och många ansåg det vara en fördel. Gissa vilka apparater som inte längre fungerar och vilka som fortfarande tuffar på, i det här fallet 17 år senare.

