Hjälp med uppgradering till 7700X

Intressant, undrar varför AMD själv hävdar att b650 inte har några 5.0-lanes...

B650 och B650E är förmodligen samma chip, och skillnaderna beror på "branding".

(Dvs utan PCIe5 möjliggörs enklare/billigare kretskort-layouter för de budgetmedvetna.)

Anandtech verkar ha info som belyser M2 frågan...

"This ultimately means that AMD will have a mainstream platform that has PCIe 5.0 by default (B650E) and a lower-cost alternative with just PCIe 4.0 lanes to the PEG and M.2 slots. AMD is strongly prodding motherboard vendors to offer at least one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for storage on most of their boards, as this is one of the main benefits of AMD's AM5 platform."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/17554/amd-announces-b650e-chip...

EDIT: På AMDs matris som du länkar,

framgår det dessutom att B650 har PCIe5 på NVME som optional.