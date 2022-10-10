Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Hjälp med uppgradering till 7700X

Hjälp med uppgradering till 7700X

Hej,

Vart ett tag sedan jag uppgraderade nu och brukar byta efter vart fjärde år typ. Känns lagom att hoppa på socket A5-tåget nu när det börjat dyka upp lite mer prisvärda moderkort också. Skulle dock behöva lite hjälp för koll av komponenter av er som kan det här bättre än mig. Är bla osäker på om kylaren jag vill ha passar moderkortet. Svårt att hitta info på Noctuas hemsida.

Vill även uppgradera till nästa gen SSD, PCI 5.0, och undrar lite om moderkortet jag tänkt mig fixar det, ser ingen heatsink för m2-platser, eller behövs inte det?

Länk till kundvagn med, som sagt, uppskattar feedback innan köp.

https://www.inet.se/kundvagn/visa/c7oIATwNy1cVvc5Jk0Hj3zdkRO4/7700x

Det är inte PCIe5 på b650. Det kan i vissa fall finnas på b650e. X670 och x670e har också PCIe5 på m.2. x670e har också PCIe5 på 16x slotten.

https://www.digitaltrends.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/amd-...

Noctua https://ncc.noctua.at/socket-compatibility-overview

ASUS TUF Gaming B650M-Plus har PCIe5 på första M2-sloten.

https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/TUF...

Intressant, undrar varför AMD själv hävdar att b650 inte har några 5.0-lanes...

B650 och B650E är förmodligen samma chip, och skillnaderna beror på "branding".
(Dvs utan PCIe5 möjliggörs enklare/billigare kretskort-layouter för de budgetmedvetna.)

Anandtech verkar ha info som belyser M2 frågan...

"This ultimately means that AMD will have a mainstream platform that has PCIe 5.0 by default (B650E) and a lower-cost alternative with just PCIe 4.0 lanes to the PEG and M.2 slots. AMD is strongly prodding motherboard vendors to offer at least one PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for storage on most of their boards, as this is one of the main benefits of AMD's AM5 platform."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/17554/amd-announces-b650e-chip...

EDIT: På AMDs matris som du länkar,
framgår det dessutom att B650 har PCIe5 på NVME som optional.

Vad är syftet med datorn? För majoriteten borde det vara svårt att motivera prisskillnaden mellan AM4 och AM5.

Spel/Film/Serier etc. Då jag ändå sitter på en gammal plattform tänker jag mig att det blir nytt mobo/minne/cpu/fläkt oavsett nu. Då känns det mer framtidssäkert att köpa AM5 istället för AM4.

Det var vad jag läste mig till också, men ibland har man ju fått erkänna att man har fel, tänkte det var lika bra om ngn mer kunde bekräfta det hela

Prestandaskillnaden är inte enorm jämfört med ett bygge för knappt 1/3 av kostnaden.

