Ryzen 7000 och iGpu

Tip Top
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Är det någon som har den på slagen och isåfall vadför kan inte hitta någon meneng med den annat än felsöknings syfte om man inte har en GPU
what now ?!
Main PC: I7-12700K, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR4 3200Mhz, MSI Z690 Pro DDR4, MSI SuprimX RTX 3080 10Gb,
Seasonic Focus 850W, Wallmounted, Display: MSI Optix MAG321cqr
Guest PC: I9-9900K, 32Gb Corsair LPX DDR4 3000Mhz, Asrock z390m Pro, MSI Ventus RTX 3070 8Gb, Seasonic Platinum 750W,
Wallmounted, Display: AOC AG271qx
Laptop: Acer Helios 300 (i7-10870H,RTX 3060 6Gb, 16Gb DDR4)
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.