Python - styra ett relä

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.8%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.8%

Checksum did not validate. Try again.

Checksum did not validate. Try again.

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.8%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.8%

Checksum did not validate. Try again.

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.8%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%

A full buffer was not returned. Try again.

Temp: 76.5 F / 24.7 C Humidity: 42.9%

Checksum did not validate. Try again.

Checksum did not validate. Try again.

A full buffer was not returned. Try again.

A full buffer was not returned. Try again.

Temp: 76.6 F / 24.8 C Humidity: 42.9%