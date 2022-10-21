- Plats
Adrenalin 22.10.2 Optional (WHQL)
Ny drivrutin med mer info här. Och förvirrande - igen - med det här med en drivrutin som både är Optional och WHQL, vi kan iaf dra slutsatsen att Optional inte betyder icke-WHQL som en del tror (och tydligen tänker de hinna klämma in en drivrutin till i oktober eftersom det hänvisas till fixar i en kommande 22.10.3).
Fixed Issues
Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.
Vertical Refresh Sync set globally to Always Off may cause system stuttering or driver timeout during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.
While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.
Known Issues
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]
Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.3]
Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Improvements have been made in 22.10.2 to reduce occurrence for some configurations.
Important Notes
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.