Adrenalin 22.10.2 Optional (WHQL)

Ny drivrutin med mer info här. Och förvirrande - igen - med det här med en drivrutin som både är Optional och WHQL, vi kan iaf dra slutsatsen att Optional inte betyder icke-WHQL som en del tror (och tydligen tänker de hinna klämma in en drivrutin till i oktober eftersom det hänvisas till fixar i en kommande 22.10.3).

Fixed Issues

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro™, some colors may appear inverted.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Vertical Refresh Sync set globally to Always Off may cause system stuttering or driver timeout during video playback using Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Radeon™ Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh™ 2.



Known Issues



GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.3]

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.