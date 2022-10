How do you tell the difference in AirPods?

Look in Settings

Go to Settings > Bluetooth. Alternatively, you can go to Settings > [your AirPods].*

Find your AirPods in the list (for example, "John's AirPods").

Tap the More Info button next to your AirPods, and you'll see the model number.

https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT209580