Nvidia Geforce 526.47

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution for up to 2.5x faster performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, and the addition of DLSS 3 to F1 22.

Fixed Issues in Version 526.47 WHQL

[Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]

Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]

165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]

When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select

the wrong monitor [200633408]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA I

Open Issues in Version 526.47 WHQL

For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular

notebook.

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is

used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled

from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30-

series configurations [3830387]

Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings

VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]

Temporary workaround: Delete the file VTubeStudio Data\Plugins\x86 64\GPUManagementPlugin.dll

[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow like artifacts in game after

extended gameplay [3685123]

[Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation

[3838022]

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the

game. [3835099]

When both NVIDIA Low Latency Mode is set to Ultra in the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA

Reflex is set to “Boost + Enabled” in a game, the graphics card will not return to idle clock

speeds after exiting the game until the PC is rebooted. [3846389]