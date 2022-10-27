NvidiaGeforce 526.47

Release Highlights

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which features ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ambient occlusion effects and utilizes NVIDIA DLSS Super Resolution for up to 2.5x faster performance. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for Victoria 3, WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game, and the addition of DLSS 3 to F1 22.

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/drivers/results/194112/

PDF: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/sackboy-a-big-adven...