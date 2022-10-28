Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 22.10.3 Optional

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin 22.10.3 Optional

Tredje drivrutinen för oktober, mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II

    • Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading in Dying Light 2™

Fixed Issues

  • Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • Black screen may occur during driver upgrade or settings reset using Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2 on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • Lower than expected performance on Gotham Knights™ using ​​​​AMD Processors on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.

Known Issues

  • World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

  • When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Important Notes

  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara