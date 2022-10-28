Adrenalin 22.10.3 Optional

Tredje drivrutinen för oktober, mer info här.

Highlights

Fixed Issues

Lower than expected performance on Gotham Knights™ using ​​​​AMD Processors on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.

Black screen may occur during driver upgrade or settings reset using Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2 on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Known Issues

World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.