Adrenalin 22.10.3 Optional

Tredje drivrutinen för oktober, mer info här.
Highlights
Support for:
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II
Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading in Dying Light 2™
Fixed Issues
Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Black screen may occur during driver upgrade or settings reset using Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2 on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Lower than expected performance on Gotham Knights™ using AMD Processors on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6950 XT.
Known Issues
World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]
When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Important Notes
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
