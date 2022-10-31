Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

GPU fläkt går crazy

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

GPU fläkt går crazy

Jag kör med ett RTX 2080 grafikkort som har funkat skit bra i nu 4 år, har kunnat spelat alla spel med bra fps och inga ljud från GPU fläkten. Nu på senaste dock så går fläkten på GPU:n från sitt normal läge som har varit mellan 700-1200 RPM som aldrig varit något problem till upp mot 3000-3500 RPM och hela jäkla skrivbordet skakar. Den har aldrig hållt på så någonsin och har försökte lösa det med alla olika sätt jag hittat online men inget funkar. Det sker när jag spelar och är ingame på olika spel
Så när jag spelar t.ex COD MW2, Battlefield, Tarkov, Lost ark, Wow, OW. Då går fläkten upp till 3000 RPM varann minut i några sekunder och nyss när jag spela Tarkov så låg den på 3000 varv i 5 sekunder sen vanlig i 5 sekunder sen 3000 varv 5 sekunder under hela spelets gång. Detta har hållt på lite över en månad, och innan dess spela jag förra Cod, wow och tarkov utan att det någonsin skedde något problem med fläkten, men nu har den gått crazy. Kan det vara så att mitt kort börjar ta sina sista andetag eller?
För tillfället spelar jag bara League of legends för då sker fläkt problemet aldrig, och ljudet fläkten gör när den går upp till 3000 varv på en sekund är extremt jobbigt så det går inte spela några andra spel. Men de är bara ljudet och fläkten som är problemet, min FPS och "smoothness" i alla spelen jag nämnde innan är fortfarande skit bra, bara fläkten som bråkar som fan.
Har detta hänt någon annan någon gång? Lyckades ni lösa det isf?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Har du kollat att kylflänsarna inte är fulla av damm ? Inget ovanligt att fläktarna måste börja gå hårdare om luftflödet blivit sämre.
Eller ladda ner Afterburner o styr fläktrna hur du vill

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara