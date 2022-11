Opinion on a new build + how much to sell an old rig for

Hi,

Finally going to build my new pc with the new cards out and wanted to sell my old rig.

Just wanted to get your opinion on this build -

Link : https://se.pcpartpicker.com/list/BdcnKp

Parts :

Intel Core i7-13700K

4080 - (Actually want to try and get my hands on "The AERO RTX 4080 " - will match the while build but no idea when this comes out in sweden)

Lian Li GALAHAD AIO 360

Asus PRIME Z790-A

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB DDR5-5600

Kingston KC3000 1TB PCIe 4.0

Kingston KC3000 2TB PCIe 4.0

Lian Li LANCOOL III

Corsair HX1000 Platinum 1000 W 80+ Platinum - (I might wait for the atx 3.0 if they come out by the end of the year)

I know this is stupid overpriced + i don't need it but haven't upgraded for a while and fancy a change

Any Opinion on this would help a lot.

Second question is how much would my old pc sell for in Sweden (Just trying to get a rough idea when i put it up for sale after the new build)

Old pc parts -

i7-8700k

ASUS GeForce GTX 1080Ti ROG Strix

NZXT Kraken X62

ASUS Rog strix z370-e gaming motherboard

G.skil 16GB ram 3200

1TB M.2 SSD

2TB Hard drive

NZXT H700i

Seasonic Focus+ 650W 80+ GOLD

and all the cables are white sleeved

Thanks

Sorry for the English