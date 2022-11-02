GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 526.61

Ragnarok
This hotfix addresses the following issues:
[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]
VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]
GPU stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games. [3846389]
Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5407
