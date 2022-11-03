Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Äldre datorkomponenter

Äldre datorkomponenter

Hej, säljer diverse datorkomponenter som alla är inköpta runt 2016. Har inga kvitton kvar.

Prioritet för den som vill köpa allt. Kan fraktas men upphämtning i första hand. Köparen står då för frakt och för inköp av kartonger osv.

Allt fungerar som det ska men är ingen expert på datorer så kanske inte kan se om det finns någon prestandaförlust någonstans. Så ni kan ju fråga om det är nåt speciellt ni vill veta mer om.

CPU: Intel i5 6600k -- 200kr

Kylare: Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo -- 100kr

Moderkort: GA-Z170-HD3 -- 100kr

RAM: Två stycken HyperX Fury 8gb Kingston DDR34 2133Mhz -- 200kr

HDD: WDC WD10EZEX-00WN4A0 1000GB -- 100kr

SSD: Samsung SSD 850 EVO 250GB -- 200kr

PSU: Fractal design integra 650 W -- 100 kr

Paketpris: 700 kr
För den som kan hämta allt ikväll, torsdag 3/11: 500 kr

Finns även ett chassi - Fractal design Define S, som kan skänkas om nån vill ha den vid köp av resten. Ena luckan är böjd och lite märken på olika ställen.

Tar allt (behöver inte chassit) för 700+f som paketpris.

Kan hämta allt idag för 500

långt och åka för 700kr

Tar allt (behöver inte chassit) för 800+f som paketpris.

Mad and toxic i PM, nu spammer här även. Vilket liv har du...

Kan hämta allt ikväll för 700 kr.

Annonsen är avslutad

