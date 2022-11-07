Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Skärmar och TV-apparater Tråd

Avstånd til TV

Avstånd til TV

Hej!

Inväntar köp av ny TV under black friday/week.

Kommer bli LG B2/C2 beroende på pris. Tv kommer nyttjas för PS5/HTPC/Apple TV. För mig själv min fru och våra två barn, sekundär skärm på övervåningen.

Jag har 2.25 meter från soffkant till vägg. Väggen är 160 cm. Jag funderar på 55 eller 65 tum och det verkar vara lite delade meningar på hur långt avstånd skall vara beroende på vilken funktion enheten skall ha.

Själv lutar jag mot 65 tum, är van med projekter från tidigare hus och alltid kul med stort. Men funderar på att det rent estetiskt blir fult och för stort för oss.

Så behöver lite input från er och vilka preferenser ni har.

Saknar alternativ för 77", go big or go home

Skämt åsido, detta bör inte ens vara en fråga, minst 65" är helt givet. En TV kan aldrig bli "för stor".

Du sitter där du vill och "delade meningar" handlar bara om vad man själv föredrar. En del tycker det är estetiskt fult med en liten TV på stor vägg och andra tänker precis tvärtom. Ifall du är van med en projektor kanske en 77 tum passar bättre?

Skrivet av Laxpudding:

Du sitter där du vill och "delade meningar" handlar bara om vad man själv föredrar. En del tycker det är estetiskt fult med en liten TV på stor vägg och andra tänker precis tvärtom. Ifall du är van med en projektor kanske en 77 tum passar bättre?

Om väggen där TVn ska sitta är 160cm så passar en 77" dåligt om man inte viker den runt hörnet

65" ska få plats bra däremot.

Jag skulle titta mer på bäst tv för pengarna och sen får storleken vara mindre viktig. Hellre en bra 55" för samma pengar som en halvbra 65"

Skrivet av OSkar000:

Om väggen där TVn ska sitta är 160cm så passar en 77" dåligt om man inte viker den runt hörnet

Ah, jag var för snabb!

70 tum hade fått plats med dagens smala lister. Men en 70-tummare betyder VA-panel i basklass och ofta något av de allra sämsta vinklarna med en gråblå svärta på ett reflexfilter som kastar hela rummet tillbaka.

65 it is!

