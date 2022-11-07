- Registrerad
- Mar 2018
RADXA Rock 5B 16GB
För dig som vill ha enkortsdator på steroider.
Nyttja den som server, mediaburk, eller som en fullfjädrad desktop. Idéerna är oändliga. Kortet är för tillfället helt omöjligt att få tag på.
Bud från 3000kr. Skickas eller hämtas på plats.
Bjuder på en 256GB NVMe M2 disk som du kan använda i datorn vid köp.
Fullständiga specs nedanför:
RK3588 64bit octa core processor
Quad Core A76 2.4GHz + Quad Core A55 1.8GHz
GPU
Mali G610MP4 GPU (up to 5 channel 4k UI)
8K 10bit decoder, 8K encoder
NPU
6T NPU
Memory LPDDR4
LPDDR4x with 4, 8 or 16GB (jag har varianten med 16GB)
SPI Flash
32MB SPI flash soldered
Wifi/BT
WiFi 6E and BT5.2 support via opt. WiFi module
eMMC module (removable)
Industrial level high performance eMMC storage, 16G/32G/64G/128G available
Micro SD card
uSD slot supports up to 128G uSD card
M.2 Interfaces
M.2 connector M key (bottom) for NVMe with PCIe 3.0 x4 lanes
M.2 connector E key (top) for connectivity with PCIe 2.0 x1/SDIO/UART, WiFi6 cards supported
Display HDMI
Triple display support (with HDR)
2x HDMI 2.1 up to 8k@60FPS
1x USB-C with DP up to 8K@30FPS
HDMI in with up to 4K@60FPS
1x MIPI DSI
Peripherals
MIPI DSI 2 lanes via FPC connector
HDMI and MIPI DSI can work at the same time, support mirror mode or extend mode.
Audio 3.5mm jack with mic
HD codec that supports up to 24-bit/96kHz audio.
Camera MIPI CSI
MIPI CSI 2 lanes via FPC connector, support up to 8MP camera
USB 3.0 HOST x3
1x USB-C
2x USB-A
Network
Wireless / Bluetooth
WiFi 6E and BT5.2
LAN
2.5GbE LAN with PoE support
additional HAT is required for powering via PoE
IO 40-pin expansion header :
- 1 x UART
- 2 x SPI bus
- 2 x I2C bus
- 1 x PCM/I2S
- 1 x SPDIF
- 1 x PWM
- 1 x ADC
- 6 x GPIO
- 2 x 5V DC power in
- 2 x 3.3V power pin
Others
RTC battery connector for time backup
Power USB PD (new generation QC/PD protocol IC)
Support USB Type C PD 2.0, 9V/2A, 12V/2A
Power Supply Qualcomm® Quick Charge™
Support QC3.0/2.0 adapter, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
Size 100mm x 72mm (Pico ITX form factor)