ASUS TPM-M R2.0 Module

Köpte för att kolla om den funkade i mitt MSI kort, ångrade mig och missade returdatumet och nu sitter man här med en grunka som inte kommer till användning.
Oöppnad.
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/290554-ASUS-TPM-M-R2-0-M...
Tar gärna det mot frakt. Mvh
Ställer mig på kö, har en asus moderbrända som behöver en TPM modul
