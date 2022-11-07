ASUS TPM-M R2.0 Module

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Köpte för att kolla om den funkade i mitt MSI kort, ångrade mig och missade returdatumet och nu sitter man här med en grunka som inte kommer till användning.

Oöppnad.

Tar gärna det mot frakt. Mvh

Ställer mig på kö, har en asus moderbrända som behöver en TPM modul

