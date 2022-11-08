Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

LG 48GQ900 visar ej post/bios

Hej!

Märkte häromdagen att jag ej ser post när datorn startas på LG skärmen. Är kopplad via displayport.

Funkar fint med en 1440p(75hz) skärm via displayport eller 1080p via hdmi. Visar ej heller på någon om en hdmi+Lg är inkopplad.

Kan det vara något med uppdateringsfrekvensen? Eller något annat?

Resten av hårdvaran är:
Asus 1070, Ryzen 5900X och MSI MPG 570S Edge Max.

Har inte kommit på så mycket mer att prova. Kanske Bios updatering, men tar gärna tips innan jag går på det.

