LG 48GQ900 visar ej post/bios

ghollghost
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Life is so wonderful, Life is so beautiful, Stay a while, No one gets out alive.
Life is so wonderful, Life is so beautiful, Just smile, No one gets out alive.
Hej!
Märkte häromdagen att jag ej ser post när datorn startas på LG skärmen. Är kopplad via displayport.
Funkar fint med en 1440p(75hz) skärm via displayport eller 1080p via hdmi. Visar ej heller på någon om en hdmi+Lg är inkopplad.
Kan det vara något med uppdateringsfrekvensen? Eller något annat?
Resten av hårdvaran är:
Asus 1070, Ryzen 5900X och MSI MPG 570S Edge Max.
Har inte kommit på så mycket mer att prova. Kanske Bios updatering, men tar gärna tips innan jag går på det.
Life is so wonderful, Life is so beautiful, Stay a while, No one gets out alive.
Life is so wonderful, Life is so beautiful, Just smile, No one gets out alive.
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.