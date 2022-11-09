Gaming PC for sale

Hey! I'm selling my fully built gaming PC that includes everything but a graphics card. The only reason I'm selling it is because I switched to a miniITX build for traveling. I've been using this rig since 2019 for both gaming and streaming. It's a cool and stable build that runs perfectly well, it just needs a decent GPU to fill it out and another SSD for storage. The rig is fully built and ready to power on with Windows 10 installed (activation required).

Specs:

Case: Corsair Obsidian 450D Midi Tower Black

CPU: Intel i7-8700k

Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-F Gaming

PSU: Seasonic Focus+ 650W 80+ GOLD

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 3200mhz

SSD: 870 EVO SATA 2.5" 250GB

Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO

I'm thinking of a starting bid around 3800. Shipping not included. Would prefer pickups, but can ship if you are willing to pay the cost of shipping fees and packaging supplies.

