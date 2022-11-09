Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Gaming PC without GPU for sale

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Gaming PC without GPU for sale

Hey! I'm selling my fully built gaming PC that includes everything except a graphics card. The only reason I'm selling it is because I switched to a miniITX build for traveling. I've been using this PC since 2019 for both gaming and streaming. It's a cool and stable build that runs perfectly well, it just needs a decent GPU to fill it out and probably another SSD for storage. The rig is fully built and ready to power on with Windows 10 installed (activation required).

Specs:
Case: Corsair Obsidian 450D Midi Tower Black
CPU: Intel i7-8700k 3.7 GHz (4.7 GHz turbo) 12MB
Mobo: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-F Gaming
PSU: Seasonic Focus+ 650W 80+ GOLD
RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 3200mhz
SSD: 870 EVO SATA 2.5" 250GB
Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO

Would prefer pickups, but can ship if you are willing to pay the cost of shipping fees and packaging supplies.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara