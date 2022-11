Konstig placering av CPU kylare (bild)

Well..

" Dear Mr. Albinfiskare,

thank you for taking time to contact the be quiet! Customer care.

The Pure Rock only can mount on socket AM4 with a orientation fan is facing top or bottom. Additional mounting hardware for the installation

in the air flow by the case is not available.

Currently only the Shadow Rock 2 and the Dark Rock Pro 3 supports a mounting in the air flow.

Have a great day!

With kind regards"