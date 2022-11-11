berger00
Medlem ♥
●
Vattenblock till RTX 2080 Ti i fint skick. För info och kompatibilitet:
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-vector-rtx-re-ti-d-rgb-n...
Kan skicka men föredrar upphämtning.
Mvh,
Anton
500+frakt
II EVGA SR-3 Dark II Intel Xeon W-3175X 4.8GHz II GeForce RTX 2080 Super II
II G.Skill TridentZ 6x8 3800C14 II 970 Pro 512GB x2 II Delta DPS-2400AB II Custom Loop II
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.