Kontor/gaming stol behövs.

Kontor/gaming stol behövs.

Tjenare tjena, då student livet har slagit ner mig rejält och tentorna kommer rakt efter varandra så sitter jag ganska mycket framför datorn nu förtiden (och säkert för dom kommande 5 år också).

Så jag behöver en stol som klarar sig och är skön för ryggen och under.

Är den i Karlstad eller utanför så kan jag säkert hämta den.

Alternativt hoppas jag att frakt är möjligt.

Max budget: 2000kr,

https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/gamingstolar-gamingb...

Kanske kan vara någpot?

Tror att jag behöver nåt med en längre rygg, men håller koll på den.

