Liknande inlägg ang dator som startar om sig vid spel.
Så jag har nu vart ägare i ca2,5 vecka till nya komponenter i min dator. Har dock sedan jag fick ihop den haft problem med att den startar om plötsligt när jag spelar och det har hänt när jag spelat RDR2 samt Valheim, men inte hänt när jag spelar något annat. Tiden tills då omstart inträffar varierar från 15min till över en timmes spelande och det är enbart vid spelande.
Jag har gjort olika stresstester med Furmark, Prime95 på CPU, GPU och PSU utan att datorn startade om.
Jag gjorde även ett memtest86 på RAM utan något negativt resultat.
Kollat SSD diskarna och de blev godkända.
Temperaturen ligger på 60c-62c på GPU och 55c-68c vid spelande.
Höga temperaturer har jag dock sett via Open Hardware Monitor på moderkortet där en sensor kom upp i 127c som varmast men den hoppar mycket och ner till som lägst 12c
som ni ser nedan så på Temperature #5 gått upp till 116c
+- ASUS PRIME Z790-P (/mainboard)
| |
| +- Nuvoton NCT6798D (/lpc/nct6798d)
| | +- CPU VCore : 1.224 1.184 1.232 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/0)
| | +- Voltage #2 : 1 1 1.008 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/1)
| | +- AVCC : 3.376 3.376 3.392 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/2)
| | +- 3VCC : 3.296 3.28 3.312 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/3)
| | +- Voltage #5 : 0.992 0.984 1 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/4)
| | +- Voltage #6 : 1.192 0.008 1.2 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/5)
| | +- Voltage #7 : 0.656 0.656 0.752 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/6)
| | +- 3VSB : 3.376 3.376 3.392 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/7)
| | +- VTT : 0.536 0.536 0.536 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/9)
| | +- Voltage #11 : 0.632 0.632 0.632 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/10)
| | +- Voltage #12 : 0.592 0.072 0.6 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/11)
| | +- Voltage #13 : 1.048 1.048 1.056 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/12)
| | +- Voltage #14 : 0.568 0.56 0.568 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/13)
| | +- Voltage #15 : 0.904 0.904 0.912 (/lpc/nct6798d/voltage/14)
| | +- Temperature #1 : 45 42.5 45.5 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/1)
| | +- Temperature #2 : 30 29 30 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/2)
| | +- Temperature #3 : 45.5 39.5 45.5 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/3)
| | +- Temperature #4 : 12 12 13 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/4)
| | +- Temperature #5 : 15 15 116 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/5)
| | +- Temperature #6 : 31 31 31 (/lpc/nct6798d/temperature/6)
| | +- Fan #1 : 925.291 837.989 928.473 (/lpc/nct6798d/fan/0)
| | +- Fan #2 : 853.35 650.602 877.763 (/lpc/nct6798d/fan/1)
| | +- Fan #4 : 907.258 824.679 907.258 (/lpc/nct6798d/fan/3)
| | +- Fan #5 : 872.093 646.242 888.743 (/lpc/nct6798d/fan/4)
| | +- Fan Control #1 : 78.4314 69.0196 79.6078 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/0)
| | +- Fan Control #2 : 50.1961 37.2549 54.5098 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/1)
| | +- Fan Control #3 : 60 60 60 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/2)
| | +- Fan Control #4 : 78.4314 69.0196 79.6078 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/3)
| | +- Fan Control #5 : 53.3333 38.0392 54.5098 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/4)
| | +- Fan Control #6 : 100 100 100 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/5)
| | +- Fan Control #7 : 100 100 100 (/lpc/nct6798d/control/6)
Mina komponenter är
Asus Prime z790-P moderkort
Corsair Vengence DDR5 5600
Corsair HX1000i PSU
Intel i7 13700K + Noctua NH-D15
Asus TUF 3090 OC