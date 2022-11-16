Adrenalin 22.11.1 Optional

Novembers första Adrenalin, mer info här.



Highlights

Fixed Issues

Selected objects may be missing in Edificius™.

Higher than expected idle VRAM clock using multi-monitor setups on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

OpenGL applications using MSAA may see visual corruption.

When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing the shift + back key.

World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.



Known Issues

During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.