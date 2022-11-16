Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 22.11.1 Optional

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin 22.11.1 Optional

Novembers första Adrenalin, mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Call of Duty®: Warzone 2.0

    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales™

Fixed Issues

  • World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing the shift + back key.

  • OpenGL applications using MSAA may see visual corruption.

  • Higher than expected idle VRAM clock using multi-monitor setups on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

  • Selected objects may be missing in Edificius™.


Known Issues

  • During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

  • Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.


Important Notes

  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara