Adrenalin 22.11.1 Optional

Highlights
Support for:
Call of Duty®: Warzone 2.0
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales™
Fixed Issues
World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing the shift + back key.
OpenGL applications using MSAA may see visual corruption.
Higher than expected idle VRAM clock using multi-monitor setups on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Selected objects may be missing in Edificius™.
Known Issues
During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.
GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.
Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.
Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
Important Notes
AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
