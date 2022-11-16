NVIDIA GeForce 526.98 WHQL

Ragnarok
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mike Morales, Warhammer 40,0000: Darktide, and the new update for WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and the addition of DLAA technology to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Gaming Technology
- Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4080
- Introduces DLSS Frame Generation support for VSync when G-SYNC is enabled
- Introduces support for HDR10+ GAMING standard
Fixed Issues in Version 526.98 WHQL
- G-SYNC logo is not displayed in the LG OLED TV menu when connected to GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection may crash when launched on a GeForce GTX 10 series GPU
- [QNIX QX2710/Fujitsu Siemens SL23T-1/Dell UP2715K/ HP Z27q] Unable to select the native resolution of certain monitors from the Windows display settings
- [Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation
- Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report significantly higher GPU usage on certain PC configurations
-Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash
Download https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/194380/en-...
Open Issues in Version 526.98 WHQL
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.
- Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen
- MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app
- [RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay
- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.
PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/526.98/526.98-win11-wi...
