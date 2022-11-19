Äldre uppgraderingskit, Z170 + i5-6500 +16GB + GTX970 + M.2 500 GB

MightyToni
Medlem ♥
●
Visa signatur
The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. - Alvin Toffler
Moderkort ASUS Z170-A
CPU Intel i5 6500 3.20 GHz
Grafik Nvidia ASUS Strix GTX 970 4GB 256-bit
Minne 16 GB DDR4 2400
Disk M.2 500 GB
allt funkar, spel som CS GO, Valorant, Overwatch funkar utmärkt, säljes som komplett kit, kan skickas eller hämtas i Göteborg
The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. - Alvin Toffler
Populärast på prisjakt
Copyright © 1999–2022 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.