Gott o blandat

Falling In Reverse - Game Over
"Midway upon the journey of our life I found myself within a forest dark, For the straightforward pathway had been lost."
Rensar garderoben…
Det som syns i bild är det som finns/medföljer.
Skickas ej utan hämtas på plats i Nacka (Stockholm).
ASUS P8Z77-I Deluxe
Intel i7-2700K
Sapphire RX570 ITX 4GB
Nvidia GTX780 3GB
EVGA GTX980
+ lite random DDR3 minnen
