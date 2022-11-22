First build for kids Gaming PC 8 och 10

G'day all,

I would enjoy feedback, Swedish is more than fine.

as I haven't built in quite some time. I have been ramping up, on the changing world of PC builds. i3 for future CPU LGA 1700 upgrades, i5-i9 etc. And currently have a 6500XT, which I am floating around with, this morning I had a 6650T, so working on that.

I have i3 on an Asus z690 board, I believe should work?

I am trying to put DDR4 onto the DDR5 Asus z690 board?

I hope to pick up a TT 500 Tower snow, and when next upgrading adding a second PSU and hope to upgrade to water cooling both GPU and CPU? Hence the 4 x 180 case fans.

I'd like any feedback, I am suppose to be keeping it under 10 000, but don't want to cut my nose off...

Thanks