går inte att installera i windows

Hej

Jag var hos sonen som haft problem med sin dator.

Den krashar i spel och startar om.

Nu formaterade jag hårddisken och körde en ny installation av windows 11 med ett återställt bios.

Allt funkade kanon men när jag försökte installera *Icue, Asus armory crate, Windows senaste update osv så kom samma felmeddelande om att installationen inte gick att köra pga ett fel i Program data/ cache osv.

När inte Icue gick att installera så bytte jag installation och körde Legacy installer och den funkade.

Det går inte att uppdatera icue i programmet heller med samma felmeddelande.

Jag installerade steam och COD och det gick kanon men vid start av spelet krashade det direkt och samma felmeddelande kom upp.

Inga konstiga temps eller så.

När jag körde windows update (Net framework 3.55 och windows 11 version 22H2) så laddas det ner men installationen krashar direkt.

Läste något om Visual C++ som inte fungerade?

Körde en logfil som jag hoppas att någon får ut något från.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:54]i001: Burn v3.10.4.4718, Windows v10.0 (Build 22621: Service Pack 0), path: C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}\VC_redist.x86.exe

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:54]i009: Command Line: '"-burn.clean.room=C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}\VC_redist.x86.exe" -burn.filehandle.attached=548 -burn.filehandle.self=556 /modify'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:54]i000: Setting string variable 'WixBundleLog' to value 'C:\Users\PONTUS~1\AppData\Local\Temp\dd_vcredist_x86_20221122213754.log'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:54]i000: Setting string variable 'WixBundleManufacturer' to value 'Microsoft Corporation'

[0CCC:29D4][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i000: Setting version variable 'WixBundleFileVersion' to value '14.22.27821.0'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i100: Detect begin, 10 packages

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i000: Setting version variable 'windows_uCRT_DetectKey' to value '10.0.22621.1'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i000: Setting numeric variable 'windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists' to value 1

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.3 AND NOT VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.3 AND VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.2 AND NOT VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.2 AND VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.1 AND NOT VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.1 AND VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.0 AND NOT VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition '(VersionNT = v6.0 AND VersionNT64) AND (windows_uCRT_DetectKeyExists AND windows_uCRT_DetectKey >= v10.0.10240.0)' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows81_x86, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows81_x64, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows8_x86, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows8_x64, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows7_MSU_x86, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: Windows7_MSU_x64, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: WindowsVista_MSU_x86, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: WindowsVista_MSU_x64, state: Absent, cached: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86, state: Present, cached: Complete

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i101: Detected package: vcRuntimeAdditional_x86, state: Present, cached: Complete

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i052: Condition 'VersionNT >= v6.0 OR (VersionNT = v5.1 AND ServicePackLevel >= 2) OR (VersionNT = v5.2 AND ServicePackLevel >= 1)' evaluates to true.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:55]i199: Detect complete, result: 0x0

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i200: Plan begin, 10 packages, action: Repair

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.3 AND NOT VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows81_x86

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.3 AND VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows81_x64

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.2 AND NOT VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows8_x86

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.2 AND VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows8_x64

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.1 AND NOT VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows7_MSU_x86

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.1 AND VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: Windows7_MSU_x64

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.0 AND NOT VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: WindowsVista_MSU_x86

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i052: Condition 'VersionNT = v6.0 AND VersionNT64' evaluates to false.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]w321: Skipping dependency registration on package with no dependency providers: WindowsVista_MSU_x64

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i000: Setting string variable 'WixBundleLog_vcRuntimeMinimum_x86' to value 'C:\Users\PONTUS~1\AppData\Local\Temp\dd_vcredist_x86_20221122213754_000_vcRuntimeMinimum_x86.log'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i000: Setting string variable 'WixBundleLog_vcRuntimeAdditional_x86' to value 'C:\Users\PONTUS~1\AppData\Local\Temp\dd_vcredist_x86_20221122213754_001_vcRuntimeAdditional_x86.log'

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows81_x86, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows81_x64, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows8_x86, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows8_x64, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows7_MSU_x86, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: Windows7_MSU_x64, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: WindowsVista_MSU_x86, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: WindowsVista_MSU_x64, state: Absent, default requested: Absent, ba requested: Absent, execute: None, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: None

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86, state: Present, default requested: Repair, ba requested: Repair, execute: Repair, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: Register

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i201: Planned package: vcRuntimeAdditional_x86, state: Present, default requested: Repair, ba requested: Repair, execute: Repair, rollback: None, cache: No, uncache: No, dependency: Register

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i299: Plan complete, result: 0x0

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i300: Apply begin

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i010: Launching elevated engine process.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i011: Launched elevated engine process.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i012: Connected to elevated engine.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i358: Pausing automatic updates.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i359: Paused automatic updates.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:57]i360: Creating a system restore point.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i361: Created a system restore point.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i371: Updating session, registration key: SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}, resume: Active, restart initiated: No, disable resume: No

[2AA8:29CC][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80091007: Hash mismatch for path: C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{1E6FC929-567E-4D22-9206-C5B83F0A21B9}v14.22.27821\packages\vcRuntimeMinimum_x86\vc_runtimeMinimum_x86.msi, expected: C16439F4055A05DFDE59D6199C860960B38C3782, actual: 88D3C99F795823C45DCEE75275B439BE31CD77B2

[2AA8:29CC][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80091007: Failed to verify hash of payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86

[2AA8:29CC][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e310: Failed to verify payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86 at path: C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{1E6FC929-567E-4D22-9206-C5B83F0A21B9}v14.22.27821\packages\vcRuntimeMinimum_x86\vc_runtimeMinimum_x86.msi, error: 0x80091007. Deleting file.

[2AA8:29CC][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070002: Failed to find payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86 in working path: C:\Windows\Temp\{96A58791-FAF4-4071-A611-305CFA96BAAB}\vcRuntimeMinimum_x86 and unverified path: C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\.unverified\vcRuntimeMinimum_x86

[2AA8:29CC][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070002: Failed to cache payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e314: Failed to cache payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86 from working path: C:\Windows\Temp\{96A58791-FAF4-4071-A611-305CFA96BAAB}\vcRuntimeMinimum_x86, error: 0x80070002.

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e349: Application requested retry of payload: vcRuntimeMinimum_x86, encountered error: 0x80070002. Retrying...

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i336: Acquiring container: WixAttachedContainer, copy from: C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}\VC_redist.x86.exe

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i000: Setting string variable 'WixBundleLastUsedSource' to value 'C:\ProgramData\Package Cache\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}\'

[0CCC:2A64][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070001: Failed to extract all files from container, erf: 1:2:0

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070001: Failed to wait for operation complete.

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070001: Failed to open container.

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070001: Failed to open container: WixAttachedContainer.

[0CCC:2A5C][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e312: Failed to extract payloads from container: WixAttachedContainer to working path: C:\Windows\Temp\{96A58791-FAF4-4071-A611-305CFA96BAAB}\ACFB134D9587D643D66DF9BEC18A6AE9B7FD9B2F, error: 0x80070001.

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:58]e000: Error 0x80070001: Failed while caching, aborting execution.

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i372: Session end, registration key: SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}, resume: ARP, restart: None, disable resume: No

[2AA8:2AB0][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i371: Updating session, registration key: SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall\{5bfc1380-fd35-4b85-9715-7351535d077e}, resume: ARP, restart initiated: No, disable resume: No

[0CCC:0664][2022-11-22T21:37:58]i399: Apply complete, result: 0x80070001, restart: None, ba requested restart: No

Tacksam för hjälp

Lars