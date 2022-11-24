Kolla in SweClockers Black Week-portal
Monitorarm i billigt ikea-skrivbord eller på vägg?

Monitorarm i billigt ikea-skrivbord eller på vägg?

Hejsan,

Är sugen på att sätta min 34" UW på gasarm för att fria upp lite plats på skrivbordet. Dock är bordsskivan av billigare typ från Ikea och är inte massiv utan har pappkärna. Vågar man klämma fast ett Ergotron HX-fäste i en sådan? En allmän fråga: hur är det med gung om man sätter en arm i skrivbordet, rör skärmen på sig när man lägger tyngd på skrivbordet för er som har det?

Alternativet är att skaffa samma arm fast med väggfäste. Jag kommer inte ha höj/sänkbart skrivbord pga hyllor ovanför skrivbordet så armen kan egentligen lika gärna sitta i väggen.

"I maintain nonetheless that a yin-yang dualism can be overcome. With sufficient enlightenment we can give substance to any distinction: mind without body, north without south, pleasure without pain. Remember, enlightenment is a function of willpower, not of physical strength." - Chairman Sheng-ji Yang, Essays on Mind and Matter

Jag hade 38" UW + 27" på ett Ikea Bekant bord tidigare. (amazon basics monitorarmar)
Tyckte att det gick utmärkt, men jag hänger inte på eller lägger en massa rörlig tyngd på bordet vid användning.
Om bordsskivan rör sig/är ostabil när du använder den så kommer ju skärmen röra sig lika mycket när du använder en bordsarm.

Numera har jag Ikeas "Uppspel" som också har ganska billig skiva, med 42" + 27" skärmar på bordsarmar.
Även det fungerar utmärkt för mig.

|CPU: Intel i9-12900k |GPU: Gigabyte RTX 3080 OC |MB: Gigabyte Aorus Pro |RAM: 2x16GB Corsair 5600MHz CL36 |Chassi: Fractal Design Torrent |PSU: Seasonic PU Titanium 1000W|
Skärm: ASUS PG42UQ, Asus PG279Q

Jag hadde liknande problematik, för att va på säkra sidan satte jag en hålplatta på undersidan av bordet. Mer yta att trycka ihop, funkade fint.

https://www.bauhaus.se/halplatta-2x80x200

