Monitorarm i billigt ikea-skrivbord eller på vägg?

"I maintain nonetheless that a yin-yang dualism can be overcome. With sufficient enlightenment we can give substance to any distinction: mind without body, north without south, pleasure without pain. Remember, enlightenment is a function of willpower, not of physical strength." - Chairman Sheng-ji Yang, Essays on Mind and Matter
SKaKIG
Medlem ♥
●
Visa signatur
|CPU: Intel i9-12900k |GPU: Gigabyte RTX 3080 OC |MB: Gigabyte Aorus Pro |RAM: 2x16GB Corsair 5600MHz CL36 |Chassi: Fractal Design Torrent |PSU: Seasonic PU Titanium 1000W|
Skärm: ASUS PG42UQ, Asus PG279Q
thesutex
Medlem ♥
●