Zigbee / Philips Hue dyrt billagre alternativ?

Har varit sugen länge på att skaffa lite RGB lampor och många verkar gilla/ha Philips Hue, de har även lite andra saker så som led-list bakom TVn etc men inte säker på om det är något jag kommer tycka är något som gör filmtittande bättre...

Men tycker lamporna är satans dyra, nu under BF finns det på elgiganten 27% rabatt, men blir ändå 300kr/st för en e14 RGB lampa... Har 2 st golvstående lampor i vardagsrummet som får plats med 6st lampor vardera, det blir nästan 4000 kr :/

Har ganska mycket z-wave prylar men inget RGB...

Är det bara finna sig i att det kostar så mycket eller finns det alternativ som jag missat? Har provat söka men hittar inget vettigt...

Ikea har en för 179 med rgb.

Ikea Trådfri fungerar fint https://www.ikea.com/se/sv/p/tradfri-led-ljuskaella-e14-470-l...

Govee har en del saker som är populärt och även ger ifrån sig bra färger.
https://eu.govee.com/

Om det bara är lampor så har Kjell bra e14 och e27.
https://www.kjell.com/se/produkter/el-verktyg/belysning-lampo...

Dock är det wifi som gäller då.

