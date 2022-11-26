i5-12600KF | Noctua NH-D15S Chromax Black | MSI MAG B660M | 32 GB G.Skill Trident Z | 3 * WD Black SN750 | Asus TUF OC RTX 3080 | Silverstone FT02 | Corsair RM750W | Samsung Odyssey G9 49" |
Zigbee / Philips Hue dyrt billagre alternativ?
PierreB
Medlem ♥
●
Visa signatur
scienta
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
+++ Divide By Cucumber Error. Please Reinstall Universe And Reboot +++
"Real stupidity beats artificial intelligence every time." - Terry Pratchett, Hogfather
bärplockaren
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
Desktop|Intel I7 9700k|Asus Z390-f|Nvidia GTX 1070|Corsair DDR4 2x16GB|1TB M.2/1TB SSD
Mouse|Sensei Ten|Keyboard|Qpad MK90|Monitor|Asus PG279QZ|Dell u2415
Laptop|HP ProBook 4320s I3|250GB SSD|4GB DDR3|NAS|Synology 412+ 30TB
Phone|iPhone 12 Pro 128GB|Tab|Mi Pad 4 64GB|HTPC|Chromecast Ultra & Google TV|