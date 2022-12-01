NVIDIA GeForce 527.37 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games including Marvel’s Midnight Suns featuring NVIDIA DLSS 2 and advanced ray tracing effects. Additionally, this Game Ready Driver supports the launch of Need for Speed Unbound which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology.

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience’s Optimal Settings

GeForce Experience’s one-click optimal settings enable you to instantly configure game options for your system’s hardware, giving you smooth, optimized gameplay. Over 1000 titles are supported, and since our last driver release we’ve added support for 15 more:

Against the Storm

Coral Island

Evil West

Gotham Knights

Mabinogi Heroes

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sonic Frontiers

The Chant

Tower of Fantasy

TRAHA Global

UNDECEMBER

Victoria 3

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game

Download: https://www.nvidia.com/download/driverResults.aspx/197300/en-...

DLSS 3 Updates:

Need for Speed Unbound (out now with DLSS 3)

Warhammer 40,000 Darktide (out now with DLSS 3 and ray tracing)

Portal with RTX (launches Dec. 8th with DLSS 3 and full ray tracing)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (updates to DLSS 3 on Dec. 8th)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (updates to DLSS 3 and ray tracing on Dec. 14th)

DLSS 2 Updates:

Firefighting Simulator (out now with DLSS 2)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (launching Dec. 2nd with DLSS 2 and ray tracing

Choo-Choo Charles (launches Dec 9th with DLSS 2)

Blacktail (launches Dec. 15th with DLSS 2)

Fixed Issues

Driver 526.98 fails to install on certain GeForce GTX 3060 Ti graphics cards [3872912]

MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app [3858911]

Flicker may be observed when streaming using the TikTok Broadcasting Tool [3831084]

[RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay [3793355]

Background apps may randomly display a slight shift in color saturation [3766872]

Known Issues

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Older versions of Minecraft Java Edition show corruption on screen [3870232]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.[3592260]

[Microsoft Surface Book 2] Display driver fails to install on GeForce GTX 1060 [3876764]